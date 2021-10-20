﻿
English
Turkey’s Kardemir to export railway wheels to EU in 2022

Wednesday, 20 October 2021 14:39:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced that it will start selling railway wheels to the export markets in 2022 following the certification processes it has completed, in addition to domestic supply.

The company will export 30,000 freight wagon wheels, according to an agreement with buyers in the EU region.

According to the company’s statement, Kardemir has reduced Turkey’s dependence on imports with the production of railway wheels, rails, heavy beams and 5.5-56 mm coils and will export these products to the export markets, contributing to the country’s economy.

Kardemir has an annual production capacity of 200,000 railway wheels.


Tags: Turkey  Kardemir  Europe  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


