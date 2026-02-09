 |  Login 
Turkey’s billet imports up 17.9 percent in 2025

Monday, 09 February 2026 13:47:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 342,794 metric tons, down by 17.8 percent compared to November and by 34 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $166.46 million, decreasing by 16.4 percent compared to the previous month and down by 39 percent year on year.

In 2025, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 4.25 million mt, up 17.9 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 6.7 percent to $2.11 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was Russia, which supplied 1.05 million mt, up 50.3 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 903,711 mt, up 12.7 percent, and China with 832,864 mt, up 52.3 percent year on year.

Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the given year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  2025 2024 Y-o-y change (%) December 2025 December 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Russia  1,055,629  702,243 50.3  154,375  63,695 142.4
Malaysia  903,711  802,078 12.7  85,760  196,398 -56.3
China  832,864  546,744 52.3  31  149,204 -
Oman  252,927  34,549 632.1  23,026  -   -
Algeria  216,988  233,700 -7.2  -    -   -
Ukraine  204,121  204,173 -  15,554  9,976 55.9
UAE  145,229  15,825 817.7  45,431  -   -
Vietnam  127,007  132,709 -4.3  -    -   -
Indonesia  121,345  446,587 -72.8  -    63,574 -
Pakistan  104,212  89,463 16.5  8,398  8,134 3.2

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - 2025


