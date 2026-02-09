Turkey’s billet imports up 17.9 percent in 2025

In December last year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 342,794 metric tons, down by 17.8 percent compared to November and by 34 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $166.46 million, decreasing by 16.4 percent compared to the previous month and down by 39 percent year on year.

In 2025, Turkey 's billet and bloom imports amounted to 4.25 million mt, up 17.9 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 6.7 percent to $2.11 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest billet and bloom import source was Russia, which supplied 1.05 million mt, up 50.3 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 903,711 mt, up 12.7 percent, and China with 832,864 mt, up 52.3 percent year on year.

Turkey ’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the given year:

Country Amount (mt) 2025 2024 Y-o-y change (%) December 2025 December 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,055,629 702,243 50.3 154,375 63,695 142.4 Malaysia 903,711 802,078 12.7 85,760 196,398 -56.3 China 832,864 546,744 52.3 31 149,204 - Oman 252,927 34,549 632.1 23,026 - - Algeria 216,988 233,700 -7.2 - - - Ukraine 204,121 204,173 - 15,554 9,976 55.9 UAE 145,229 15,825 817.7 45,431 - - Vietnam 127,007 132,709 -4.3 - - - Indonesia 121,345 446,587 -72.8 - 63,574 - Pakistan 104,212 89,463 16.5 8,398 8,134 3.2

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - 2025