Turkey’s billet imports down 6.4 percent in January

Monday, 14 March 2022 14:00:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume decreased by 24.8 percent month on month to 162,625 mt, down by 6.4 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $111.43 million, down 25.7 percent month on month and up 20.4 percent year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 68,642 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 44.8 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 55,058 mt in the given period.
 
Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2022

January 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

68,642

124,351

-44,80

Ukraine

55,058

27,806

98,01

India

19,444

-

-

Algeria

7,215

-

-

Romania

4,598

-

-

Iran

2,768

284

874,65

Azerbaijan

2,605

6,598

-60,52

Germany

1,058

993

6,55


Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in January are presented below:


