Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 0.3 percent in August from July

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 1.0 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 26.7 percent compared to August 2023.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey increased by 0.3 percent month on month and by 23.7 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in August moved up by 0.1 percent month on month and grew by 25.3 percent year on year.