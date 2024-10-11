 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s basic metal turnover up...

Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 0.3 percent in August from July

Friday, 11 October 2024 11:37:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 1.0 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 26.7 percent compared to August 2023.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey increased by 0.3 percent month on month and by 23.7 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in August moved up by 0.1 percent month on month and grew by 25.3 percent year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik to open new distribution channels abroad

11 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports decrease by 1.7 percent in January-August

11 Oct | Steel News

Turkey hits four countries with AD duties on HRC

11 Oct | Steel News

Mood deteriorates in Turkey’s import scrap market amid plentiful offers

10 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Turkish billet prices up $20/mt, import prices rise more cautiously

10 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices mostly stable in local currency

10 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s ship scrap market follows increases seen in deep sea segment

10 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s basic metal output down 0.8 percent in August from July

10 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s İçdaş to build solar power plant in Kütahya

10 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports increase by 24.1 percent in January-August

10 Oct | Steel News