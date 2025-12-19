Turkey’s Zey Demir starts T-bar and flat bar steel production

Turkey-based Zey Demir has announced that it has expanded its production portfolio by starting the production of T-bars and flat bars. With the new lines commissioned under this investment, the company has strengthened its position in the steel industry by increasing both its production capacity and product range.

150,000 mt capacity with modern lines

Following modernization works and the commissioning of new production lines, Zey Demir’s annual production capacity has reached 150,000 mt. Equipped with Industry 4.0-supported automation systems and optical measurement technologies, the lines are able to produce high quality standards, with excellent surface quality and in line with international standards.

Export-oriented growth strategy

Directing a significant portion of its production to foreign markets, Zey Demir currently exports to more than 40 countries. With the investment in T-bars and flat bars, the company aims to strengthen its presence in the European, Middle Eastern, African, and American markets.

The company emphasizes that the new product group is intended to meet rising demand, particularly in construction, machinery manufacturing, and steel construction projects.

Value-added products for the steel industry

With the production of T-bars and flat bars, Zey Demir aims not only to expand its product range but also to develop value-added solutions for the industry. The company stated that it plans to maintain its position as a supplier across a wide geography by supporting its production strength with logistics capabilities.