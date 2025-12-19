 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Zey Demir starts T-bar and flat bar steel production

Friday, 19 December 2025 10:54:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey-based Zey Demir has announced that it has expanded its production portfolio by starting the production of T-bars and flat bars. With the new lines commissioned under this investment, the company has strengthened its position in the steel industry by increasing both its production capacity and product range.

150,000 mt capacity with modern lines

Following modernization works and the commissioning of new production lines, Zey Demir’s annual production capacity has reached 150,000 mt. Equipped with Industry 4.0-supported automation systems and optical measurement technologies, the lines are able to produce high quality standards, with excellent surface quality and in line with international standards.

Export-oriented growth strategy

Directing a significant portion of its production to foreign markets, Zey Demir currently exports to more than 40 countries. With the investment in T-bars and flat bars, the company aims to strengthen its presence in the European, Middle Eastern, African, and American markets.

The company emphasizes that the new product group is intended to meet rising demand, particularly in construction, machinery manufacturing, and steel construction projects.

Value-added products for the steel industry

With the production of T-bars and flat bars, Zey Demir aims not only to expand its product range but also to develop value-added solutions for the industry. The company stated that it plans to maintain its position as a supplier across a wide geography by supporting its production strength with logistics capabilities.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkish flats spot market firm amid stable HRC, demand remains weak

18 Dec | Flats and Slab

Turkish mills cut both local and export longs prices amid sluggish demand

17 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Çemtaş to upgrade SBQ bar rolling operations

17 Dec | Steel News

Local Turkish dollar-based merchant bar prices soften, Iskenderun-based producer closes its sales

16 Dec | Longs and Billet

Plate prices stabilize in Turkey, moderate demand seen for Asian material

12 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices stable ahead of holiday season

12 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkish flats spot prices stable, but traders provide discounts amid weak demand

11 Dec | Flats and Slab

Haluk Kayabaşı: Double-digit AD duties on stainless imports would protect Turkish market

10 Dec | Steel News

Turkish domestic merchant bar prices stable in local currency, local buyers await rate decision

10 Dec | Longs and Billet

Uğur Dalbeler: Turkey’s lack of safeguard measures could lead to irreversible consequences

09 Dec | Steel News