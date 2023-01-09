Turkey’s Yükselen Çelik to focus on more profitable and niche products

Monday, 09 January 2023 11:12:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In its statement to Turkey’s Public Disclosure Platform (PDP), Turkish steel producer Yükselen Çelik has shared its year-end assessments and expectations for the first quarter of 2023.

Last year, due to the energy crisis in Europe amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, the economic contraction and global inflation, steel demand decreased, leading steel prices to decline. The company’s sales prices moved downwards as of the third quarter of 2022 due to the market conditions, while increasing costs and high inflation caused its profit margins to decrease.

While the company’s sales revenues increased in 2022, its profit margin decreased in the given period due to the unfavorable market conditions in the second half of the year. The company stated that the profit margins recorded in the first half of 2022 can be achieved if the market conditions are suitable and if the normalization process experienced as of the fourth quarter of last year continues in the first quarter of 2023.

According to the company statement, it is aiming for an increase in profitability instead of growth in production rates and sales revenues due to the possibility of continuing high inflation and negative macroeconomic conditions for 2023, as well as the upcoming election period in the country. In this context, Yükselen Çelik said it aims to increase the sales volume of more profitable and niche products instead of other product groups with low profit margins.