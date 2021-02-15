Turkey’s Yıldız Demir Çelik starts second galvanizing line investment

Monday, 15 February 2021 12:08:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish steelmaker Yıldız Demir Çelik has announced that it has started its $80 million investment program for its second galvanizing production line. With the commissioning of this line, the current production capacity of 600,000 mt will increase to 900,000 mt.

The second galvanizing line will produce 350,000 mt per year. The thickness of the material to be produced will be in the range of 0.20-2.00 mm and its width will be 700-1,550 mm.

The investment decision was made since the capacity utilization at the current production plant has reached 80 percent. This investment, which will significantly increase the value-added production volume, is expected to increase the annual turnover of the company by 40-45 percent.

The new production line is scheduled to be commissioned at the end of 2021.