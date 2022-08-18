Turkey’s Habaş awaits environmental approval for CR mill project

Thursday, 18 August 2022 11:41:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Habaş Sınai ve Tıbbi Gazlar İhtisal Endüstri A.Ş. for its cold rolling mill project in Bozköy, İzmir, has been examined and the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

The cost of the investment to be made in the mill, which will have an annual capacity of 1.65 million mt, is around TRY 460 million, and it is expected that machinery and equipment will make up the majority of this cost.

The plant is expected to annually produce 400,000 mt of galvanized cold products to be used in the automotive industry, 350,000 mt of galvanized cold products to be used in the construction industry, 90,000 mt of galvanized hot rolled products and 900,000 mt of cold rolled products.