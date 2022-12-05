﻿
Turkey’s Habaş gets approval for CR mill project

Monday, 05 December 2022 12:20:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process carried out by Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, Turkish steelmaker Habaş Sınai ve Tıbbi Gazlar İhtisal Endüstri A.Ş. (Habaş) does not need to get an environmental impact approval for its cold rolling mill project in Aliağa, İzmir.

The project will consist of nine main units and four auxiliary units. 

The cost of the investment to be made in the mill, which will have an annual capacity of 1.65 million mt, is around TRY 460 million, as SteelOrbis previously reported. It is expected that machinery and equipment will make up the majority of this cost. 

The plant is expected to annually produce 400,000 mt of galvanized cold products to be used in the automotive industry, 350,000 mt of galvanized cold products to be used in the construction industry, 90,000 mt of galvanized hot rolled products and 900,000 mt of cold rolled products.


Tags: Galvanized Flats Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments 

