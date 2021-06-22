Turkey’s Tosyalı receives environmental approval for new hot rolling mill

Tuesday, 22 June 2021 12:13:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that it has approved the environmental impact assessment application of Turkey-based Tosyalı Demir Çelik Sanayi for the company’s new hot rolling mill project.

The planned flat steel production capacity of the mill in the second Organized Industrial Zone in Hatay, Iskenderun, is 3.5 million mt per year. The product portfolio of the plant includes low strength steel, high strength steel, tin grades, stainless grades and low carbon steel.

The approximately 3.6 million mt of slab to be required in production will be met from Tosyalı’s iron and steel plants, and from local and foreign suppliers. The products will be sold to local and export markets.