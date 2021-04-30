Turkey’s Tatmetal launches new tandem cold rolling mill

Friday, 30 April 2021 16:57:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that a new 5-stand tandem cold rolling mill supplied by the company has been commissioned at Turkish steel producer Tatmetal Çelik.

Installed in Ereğli, Turkey, and linked to an existing continuous pickling line, the new tandem mill of Tatmetal Çelik is now in full operation.

The new mill has an annual production capacity of 1.5 million mt and rolls strips ranging from 0.2 mm to 3.00 mm in thickness and up to 1,550 mm in width. The mill will allow the company to produce high-strength quality grades with superior strip flatness.

The company’s pickling line, which has a capacity of 1.5 million mt pickling of hot rolled coil up to 5 mm thick with width of 1,550 mm, was activated in May 2019, as SteelOrbis previously reported.