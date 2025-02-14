Turkey’s Tatmetal commissions third galvanizing line

Turkey-based steelmaker Tatmetal Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. has commissioned the third galvanizing line built in Ereğli, Zonguldak, SteelOrbis learned. The given line will increase the company’s annual production capacity from the current 750,000 mt to 1.4 million mt.

With the production of galvanized steel with a thickness of 0.24-4 mm, a coating of 600 gr/m² from Z60 grade and width of 800-1,650 mm, the new line will expand the company’s product portfolio, as well as increase the product range for export markets and end users.