 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Sıddık Kardeşler Haddecilik files for bankruptcy proceedings

Tuesday, 01 July 2025 10:55:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish steelmaker Sıddık Kardeşler Haddecilik, has been unable to overcome its ongoing financial difficulties and has filed for bankruptcy proceedings, according to local media reports.

Accordingly, the company and its partners have filed for bankruptcy with the Istanbul Anatolia Second Commercial Court of First Instance, with its debt reportedly amounting to TRY 3.6 billion ($90.32 million). The court granted the company a three-month temporary notice and appointed a temporary bankruptcy commissioner.

With a turnover of TRY 7.2 billion ($180.65 million), Sıddık Kardeşler ranks 304th on the list of Turkey’s top 500 industrial enterprises, operating two plants in Gebze and Dilovası.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 7.1 percent in Jan-May 2025

01 Jul | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output resumes year-on-year fall in May 2025

01 Jul | Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 8.2 percent in Jan-May 2025

30 Jun | Steel News

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices trend up

30 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir completes second vacuum plant investment

30 Jun | Steel News

Global View on Scrap: Turkey stable as month ends, Asia hits bottom but fails to recover

27 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s ship scrap purchase prices remain relatively stable

27 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish merchant bar export prices soften

27 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices fall amid sluggish demand

26 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkey prefers billet with shorter lead times, leaving most Asian offers unworkable

25 Jun | Longs and Billet