Turkey’s scrap imports up 6.7 percent in 2024

Monday, 03 February 2025 11:30:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 11.9 percent year on year and by 5.6 percent month on month to 1.86 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $734.39 million, up 14.7 percent year on year and 4.8 percent month on month.

In 2024, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 20.04 million mt, up 6.7 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 9.5 percent to $8.33 billion, both year on year.

Turkey's scrap imports - 2024

In the given year, Turkey imported 4.53 million mt of scrap from the US, up 0.8 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 2.77 million mt in the given period, up 27.8 year on year, and the UK which supplied 2.22 million mt of scrap, up 72.7 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in 2024 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2024

2023

Y-o-y change (%)

December 2024

December 2023

Y-o-y change (%)

US

4,532,575

4,495,983

0.8

304,596

403,013

-24.4

Netherlands

2,766,170

2,164,899

27.8

240,143

243,524

-1.4

United Kingdom

2,216,705

1,283,326

72.7

246,357

77,088

219.6

Belgium

1,331,535

1,508,669

-11.7

189,637

79,454

138.7

Lithuania

1,085,242

753,259

44.1

151,557

-

-

Denmark

935,754

981,531

-4.7

90,042

123,692

-27.2

Romania

913,174

998,859

-8.6

104,828

102,874

1.9

Germany

645,504

782,918

-17.6

58,096

32,310

79.8

France

624,050

501,117

24.5

100,556

72,509

38.7

Russia

613,683

496,495

23.6

57,888

73,739

-21.5

Turkey's scrap imports share - 2024


