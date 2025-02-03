Turkey’s scrap imports up 6.7 percent in 2024

In December last year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 11.9 percent year on year and by 5.6 percent month on month to 1.86 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $734.39 million, up 14.7 percent year on year and 4.8 percent month on month.

In 2024, Turkey 's scrap imports amounted to 20.04 million mt, up 6.7 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 9.5 percent to $8.33 billion, both year on year.

Turkey's scrap imports - 2024

In the given year, Turkey imported 4.53 million mt of scrap from the US, up 0.8 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey 's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 2.77 million mt in the given period, up 27.8 year on year, and the UK which supplied 2.22 million mt of scrap, up 72.7 percent year on year.

Turkey 's top 10 scrap import sources in 2024 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) 2024 2023 Y-o-y change (%) December 2024 December 2023 Y-o-y change (%) US 4,532,575 4,495,983 0.8 304,596 403,013 -24.4 Netherlands 2,766,170 2,164,899 27.8 240,143 243,524 -1.4 United Kingdom 2,216,705 1,283,326 72.7 246,357 77,088 219.6 Belgium 1,331,535 1,508,669 -11.7 189,637 79,454 138.7 Lithuania 1,085,242 753,259 44.1 151,557 - - Denmark 935,754 981,531 -4.7 90,042 123,692 -27.2 Romania 913,174 998,859 -8.6 104,828 102,874 1.9 Germany 645,504 782,918 -17.6 58,096 32,310 79.8 France 624,050 501,117 24.5 100,556 72,509 38.7 Russia 613,683 496,495 23.6 57,888 73,739 -21.5