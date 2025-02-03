Turkey’s scrap imports up 6.7 percent in 2024

In December last year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 11.9 percent year on year and by 5.6 percent month on month to 1.86 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $734.39 million, up 14.7 percent year on year and 4.8 percent month on month.
In 2024, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 20.04 million mt, up 6.7 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 9.5 percent to $8.33 billion, both year on year.
In the given year, Turkey imported 4.53 million mt of scrap from the US, up 0.8 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 2.77 million mt in the given period, up 27.8 year on year, and the UK which supplied 2.22 million mt of scrap, up 72.7 percent year on year.
Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in 2024 are as follows:
Country
Amount (mt)
2024
2023
Y-o-y change (%)
December 2024
December 2023
Y-o-y change (%)
US
4,532,575
4,495,983
0.8
304,596
403,013
-24.4
Netherlands
2,766,170
2,164,899
27.8
240,143
243,524
-1.4
United Kingdom
2,216,705
1,283,326
72.7
246,357
77,088
219.6
Belgium
1,331,535
1,508,669
-11.7
189,637
79,454
138.7
Lithuania
1,085,242
753,259
44.1
151,557
-
-
Denmark
935,754
981,531
-4.7
90,042
123,692
-27.2
Romania
913,174
998,859
-8.6
104,828
102,874
1.9
Germany
645,504
782,918
-17.6
58,096
32,310
79.8
France
624,050
501,117
24.5
100,556
72,509
38.7
Russia
613,683
496,495
23.6
57,888
73,739
-21.5