Turkey’s scrap imports down 11.7 percent in January-March

Monday, 05 May 2025 11:55:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 9.4 percent year on year and went up by 7.4 percent month on month to 1.66 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $622 million, down 24.4 percent year on year and up 7.3 percent month on month.

In the January-March period, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 4.69 million mt, down 11.7 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 23.5 percent to $1.75 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s scrap imports - January-March 2025

In the given period, Turkey imported 842,805 mt of scrap from the Netherlands, up 4.9 percent year on year, with the Netherlands ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the US which supplied 776,294 mt in the given period, down 23.1 year on year, and the UK which supplied 457,603 mt of scrap, down 20.7 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-March period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-March 2025 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2025 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Netherlands 842,805 803,758 4.9 233,859 220,471 6.1
US 776,294 1,009,145 -23.1 412,239 471,944 14.5
UK 457,603 576,759 -20.7 145,784 278,772 -47.7
Belgium 410,419 441,316 -7.0 78,604 29,962 162.3
Denmark 281,289 286,033 -1.7 105,908 143,643 -26.3
Romania 214,515 233,849 -8.3 101,375 56,291 80.1
Lithuania 207,646 288,968 -28.1 88,333 45,897 92.5
Russia 181,831 84,632 114.8 70,861 32,563 117.6
Poland 150,922 141,318 6.8 25,123 87,825 -71.4
France 142,358 159,926 -11.0 52,594 20,165 160.8

Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January-March 2025


