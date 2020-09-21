Turkey’s pig iron imports up 3.2 percent in January-July

Monday, 21 September 2020 15:15:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 152,373 mt, up 129 percent year on year and increasing by 37.4 percent compared to June, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 90.3 percent year on year to $47.34 million, up by 41.5 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 766,714 metric tons, up 3.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $240.6 million, decreasing by 11 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the January-July period of this year, Turkey imported 399,574 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 25.74 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 206,476 mt, up 83.77 percent year on year.



Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January- July 2020 January- July 2019 Change (%) July 2020 July 2019 Change (%) Russia 399,574 538,075 -25.74 68,828 31,800 116.44 Ukraine 206,476 112,356 83.77 72,535 28,577 153.82 Germany 81,874 23,541 247.79 11,010 3,110 254.02 Brazil 57,671 48,152 19.77 - - - South Africa 11,000 - - - 3,000 - Canada 10,059 24 - -

