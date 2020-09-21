Turkey’s pig iron imports up 3.2 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 152,373 mt, up 129 percent year on year and increasing by 37.4 percent compared to June, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 90.3 percent year on year to $47.34 million, up by 41.5 percent compared to the previous month.
Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 766,714 metric tons, up 3.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $240.6 million, decreasing by 11 percent compared to the same period of 2019.
In the January-July period of this year, Turkey imported 399,574 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 25.74 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 206,476 mt, up 83.77 percent year on year.
Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
January- July 2020
|
January- July 2019
|
Change (%)
|
July 2020
|
July 2019
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
399,574
|
538,075
|
-25.74
|
68,828
|
31,800
|
116.44
|
Ukraine
|
206,476
|
112,356
|
83.77
|
72,535
|
28,577
|
153.82
|
Germany
|
81,874
|
23,541
|
247.79
|
11,010
|
3,110
|
254.02
|
Brazil
|
57,671
|
48,152
|
19.77
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
South Africa
|
11,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,000
|
-
|
Canada
|
10,059
|
24
|
-
|
|
-
|
Turkey's pig iron sources in January-July period of this year can be seen in the graph below: