﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 3.2 percent in January-July

Monday, 21 September 2020 15:15:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 152,373 mt, up 129 percent year on year and increasing by 37.4 percent compared to June, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 90.3 percent year on year to $47.34 million, up by 41.5 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 766,714 metric tons, up 3.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $240.6 million, decreasing by 11 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the January-July period of this year, Turkey imported 399,574 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 25.74 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 206,476 mt, up 83.77 percent year on year.
 
Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

    

 

 

 

 

January- July 2020

January- July 2019

Change (%)

July 2020

July 2019

Change (%)

Russia

399,574

538,075

-25.74

68,828

31,800

116.44

Ukraine

206,476

112,356

83.77

72,535

28,577

153.82

Germany

81,874

23,541

247.79

11,010

3,110

254.02

Brazil

57,671

48,152

19.77

-

-

-

South Africa

11,000

-

-

-

3,000

-

Canada

10,059

24

-

 

-

 

Turkey's pig iron sources in January-July period of this year can be seen in the graph below:

 


Tags: raw mat  Turkey  Europe  pig iron  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Sep

Turkey’s import scrap market may see slight correction, though supply is tight
15  Sep

Turkey's iron ore imports down 7.6 percent in January-July
08  Sep

Turkey’s billet imports up 3.7 percent in January-July
08  Sep

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 40.3 percent in January-July
07  Sep

Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 1.7 percent in January-July