Turkey’s pig iron imports down 7.9 percent in January-October

Friday, 24 December 2021 14:02:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 49,109 mt, down 47.2 percent year on year and decreasing by 59.7 percent compared to September, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 13 percent year on year to $28.5 million, down by 61.7 percent compared to the previous month.


 

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 941,151 metric tons, down 7.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $530.64 million, increasing by 62.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey imported 406,363 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 29.1 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 237,697 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2021

January-October 2020

Change (%)

October 2021

October 2020

Change (%)

Russia

406,363

573,562

-29.15

42,589

67,619

-37.02

Ukraine

237,697

246,555

-3.59

6,479

17,013

-61.92

Brazil

117,855

77,177

52.71

-

-

-

India

85,200

-

-

-

-

-

Germany

59,787

88,828

-32.69

-

5,403

-

South Africa

26,100

21,000

24.29

-

-

-

Turkey's pig iron sources in the January-October period of this year can be seen in the graph below:

 


