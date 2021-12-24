Turkey’s pig iron imports down 7.9 percent in January-October

Friday, 24 December 2021 14:02:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 49,109 mt, down 47.2 percent year on year and decreasing by 59.7 percent compared to September, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 13 percent year on year to $28.5 million, down by 61.7 percent compared to the previous month.





Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 941,151 metric tons, down 7.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $530.64 million, increasing by 62.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.



In the January-October period of this year, Turkey imported 406,363 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 29.1 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 237,697 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2021 January-October 2020 Change (%) October 2021 October 2020 Change (%) Russia 406,363 573,562 -29.15 42,589 67,619 -37.02 Ukraine 237,697 246,555 -3.59 6,479 17,013 -61.92 Brazil 117,855 77,177 52.71 - - - India 85,200 - - - - - Germany 59,787 88,828 -32.69 - 5,403 - South Africa 26,100 21,000 24.29 - - -

