Turkey’s pig iron imports down 7.9 percent in January-October

In October this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 49,109 mt, down 47.2 percent year on year and decreasing by 59.7 percent compared to September, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month decreased by 13 percent year on year to $28.5 million, down by 61.7 percent compared to the previous month.
Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 941,151 metric tons, down 7.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $530.64 million, increasing by 62.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the January-October period of this year, Turkey imported 406,363 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, down 29.1 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 237,697 mt.
Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-October 2021
|
January-October 2020
|
Change (%)
|
October 2021
|
October 2020
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
406,363
|
573,562
|
-29.15
|
42,589
|
67,619
|
-37.02
|
Ukraine
|
237,697
|
246,555
|
-3.59
|
6,479
|
17,013
|
-61.92
|
Brazil
|
117,855
|
77,177
|
52.71
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
India
|
85,200
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Germany
|
59,787
|
88,828
|
-32.69
|
-
|
5,403
|
-
|
South Africa
|
26,100
|
21,000
|
24.29
|
-
|
-
|
-
