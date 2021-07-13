Turkey’s pig iron imports down 13.5 percent in January-May

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 13:44:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 116,108 mt, up 39.6 percent year on year and decreasing by 2.1 percent compared to April, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 156.0 percent year on year to $65.35 million, up by 4.2 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 435,219 metric tons, down 13.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $223.09 million, increasing by 39.6 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the January-May period of this year, Turkey imported 151,180 metric tons of pig iron from Ukraine, up 14.96 percent year on year. Ukraine ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Russia which supplied 114,683 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2021 January-May 2020 Change (%) May 2021 May 2020 Change (%) Ukraine 151,180 131,511 14.96 39,545 20,060 97.13 Russia 114,683 236,941 -51.60 39,708 37,247 6.61 Brazil 66,652 57,671 15.57 33,652 - - Germany 48,322 67,212 -28.11 1,000 25,831 -96.13 India 36,250 - - - - - South Africa 15,000 - - 1,600 - -

