﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports down 13.5 percent in January-May

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 13:44:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 116,108 mt, up 39.6 percent year on year and decreasing by 2.1 percent compared to April, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 156.0 percent year on year to $65.35 million, up by 4.2 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 435,219 metric tons, down 13.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $223.09 million, increasing by 39.6 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the January-May period of this year, Turkey imported 151,180 metric tons of pig iron from Ukraine, up 14.96 percent year on year. Ukraine ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Russia which supplied 114,683 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-May 2021

January-May 2020

Change (%)

May 2021

May 2020

Change (%)

Ukraine

151,180

131,511

14.96

39,545

20,060

97.13

Russia

114,683

236,941

-51.60

39,708

37,247

6.61

Brazil

66,652

57,671

15.57

33,652

-

-

Germany

48,322

67,212

-28.11

1,000

25,831

-96.13

India

36,250

-

-

-

-

-

South Africa

15,000

-

-

1,600

-

-

Turkey's pig iron sources in the January-May period of this year can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: Turkey  imp/exp statistics  Europe  raw mat  pig iron  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08  Jul

Turkey’s HRC import volume up 70.5 percent in January-May
06  Jul

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 2.8 percent in January-May
01  Jul

Turkey’s scrap imports in May up 23 percent from April
16  Jun

Turkey's coking coal imports up 6.9 percent in January-April
15  Jun

Turkey's iron ore imports up 18.8 percent in January-April