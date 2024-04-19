Turkey’s Kocaer establishes subsidiary for international trading

Friday, 19 April 2024 11:46:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that it has decided to create a subsidiary for international trading in order to develop its overseas operations and accelerate globalization efforts, with an initial capital of TRY 2 million.

According to the statement, the subsidiary will carry out international and domestic trade of all kinds of products, especially focusing on the supply, distribution and foreign trade of iron and steel products, and will act as representative, distributor and agency for all business activities.