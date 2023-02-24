﻿
English
Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik receives certificate for green transition of its plants

Friday, 24 February 2023 13:38:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that it has received the highest level of certification, the gold level of the GreenCheck Certificate, from French inspection and certification company Bureau Veritas.

With the given certificate, the green transformation of the company’s plants, their environmental performance and compliance with international standards have been documented.

Evaluated in 12 different categories, including environment, energy, greenhouse gases, water, occupational health and safety management, the company became the first company in the iron and steel industry to receive gold level of GreenCheck certification.


