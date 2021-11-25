Turkey’s Koç Metalürji to suspend melting shop operations for maintenance works

Thursday, 25 November 2021 15:06:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey, Iskenderun-based Koc Metalürji has announced that it will suspend its melting shop operations for the planned maintenance works to be started in the second half of January next year.

The company said that it plans to reduce energy costs by making improvements in new transformer and electrical systems within the scope of maintenance works. It is reported that the suspension will last approximately 25 days.

Koç Metalürji’s melting shop in Osmaniye has an annual production capacity of 1.2 million mt of liquid steel and its rolling mill in Iskenderun has a capacity of 550,000 mt of rebar.

In April last year, the company had decided to temporarily shut down its melting shop and production resumed in June, as SteelOrbis previously reported.