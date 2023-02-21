﻿
Turkey’s Koc Metalurji restarts operations after earthquakes, labor still scarce

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 17:20:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Completing its due diligence inspections after the earthquakes which hit southeastern Turkey on February 6, Turkey-based Koc Metalurji has resumed production, SteelOrbis has learned. The company is carrying out its loading and unloading operations at one of the active ports in Iskenderun, but due to the earthquakes which occurred yesterday, February 20, there have been pauses in the operations of the ports and plants. The availability of workforce remains the biggest problem in the earthquake-hit region.

Experts warn that aftershocks in the region may continue for another six months to one year.

The current capacity utilization at which Koc Metalurji, with an annual liquid steel capacity of 1.2 million mt, is now operating has not been reported.

Steel producers in the region, such as Isdemir and MMK Metalurji, have announced that they have plans to start their production gradually after completing due diligence inspections.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

