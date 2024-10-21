 |  Login 
Turkey’s Kardemir wins operating rights for 11 mining sites

Monday, 21 October 2024 12:00:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based integrated long steel producer Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kardemir) has announced that it has won the operating rights for 11 mining sites in Balıkesir, Kütahya, Sivas and Kırıkkale in the tenders opened by Turkey’s General Directorate of Mining and Petroleum Affairs last month, in line with its private mine management targets. The company has started preliminary studies for the determination of reserves at these sites.

The sites, which cover a total area of 11,939 hectares, potentially contain iron ore, copper, gold and polymetals.


