Turkey’s Kardemir breaks record with daily 72 castings

Turkish long steel producer Kardemir Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kardemir) has announced that it has broken a record by performing 72 castings per day at its 120-ton converters at its melting shop facilities.

“This is the most concrete indicator that we are advancing to an annual production of three million mt of liquid steel without additional investment,” the statement said.