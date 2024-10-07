 |  Login 
Turkey’s Kardemir breaks record with daily 72 castings

Monday, 07 October 2024 11:21:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish long steel producer Kardemir Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kardemir) has announced that it has broken a record by performing 72 castings per day at its 120-ton converters at its melting shop facilities.

“This is the most concrete indicator that we are advancing to an annual production of three million mt of liquid steel without additional investment,” the statement said.

In addition, Ismail Demir, chairman of Kardemir, previously noted that the company’s production will exceed 3.5 million mt and even push it up to four million mt with the new planned blast furnace investment.


