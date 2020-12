Friday, 25 December 2020 10:40:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based integrated steel producer Kardemir announced that as of December 23, it achieved the production record by exceeding the annual production target of 2.5 million mt of liquid steel.

According to the statement of Kardemir, “Apart from the devastating impact of the pandemic on both the workforce and employee psychology in the business world, as Kardemir A.S., we are experiencing the happiness of exceeding the goals we have set.”