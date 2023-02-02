Turkey’s IDC resumes normal production at steel mill and bar rolling mill

Thursday, 02 February 2023 11:13:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish rebar producer İzmir Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. (IDC) has announced that it has increased its production at its steel mill and bar rolling mill to three shifts again, returning to its normal production after five months.

In September last year, the company had temporarily reduced production at its steel mill from three to two shifts, and at the bar rolling mill from three shifts to a single shift in order to prevent potential cost losses and to use resources more efficiently, as SteelOrbis previously reported.