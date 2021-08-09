﻿
Turkey’s HRC import volume up 50.3 percent in January-June

Monday, 09 August 2021 12:10:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 12.2 percent year on year to 343,119 metric tons, down 35.0 percent compared to May. The revenue from these imports amounted to $284.22 million, down 32.1 month on month and increasing by 68.5 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first six months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.40 million metric tons, up 50.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.68 billion, increasing by 133.8 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.10 million mt, up 122.41 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 611,770 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-June are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2021

January-June 2020

Change (%)

June 2021

June 2020

Change (%)

Russia

1,101,487

495,260

122.41

163,826

129,106

26.89

Ukraine

611,770

285,714

114.12

64,526

56,311

14.59

Japan

206,080

106,736

93.07

30,475

44,351

-31.29

India

197,856

-

-

49,169

-

-

France

134,413

226,217

-40.58

13,622

73,797

-81.54

Belgium

29,272

46,751

-37.39

2,927

12,596

-76.76

China

23,121

-

-

-

-

-

Romania

18,432

50,188

-63.27

3,615

6,341

-42.99

Spain

11,227

12,127

-7.42

1,250

2,592

-51.77

UK

10,781

27,283

-60.48

-

25,492

-

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-June are as follows:


