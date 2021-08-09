Turkey’s HRC import volume up 50.3 percent in January-June

Monday, 09 August 2021 12:10:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 12.2 percent year on year to 343,119 metric tons, down 35.0 percent compared to May. The revenue from these imports amounted to $284.22 million, down 32.1 month on month and increasing by 68.5 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first six months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.40 million metric tons, up 50.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.68 billion, increasing by 133.8 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.10 million mt, up 122.41 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 611,770 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-June are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2021 January-June 2020 Change (%) June 2021 June 2020 Change (%) Russia 1,101,487 495,260 122.41 163,826 129,106 26.89 Ukraine 611,770 285,714 114.12 64,526 56,311 14.59 Japan 206,080 106,736 93.07 30,475 44,351 -31.29 India 197,856 - - 49,169 - - France 134,413 226,217 -40.58 13,622 73,797 -81.54 Belgium 29,272 46,751 -37.39 2,927 12,596 -76.76 China 23,121 - - - - - Romania 18,432 50,188 -63.27 3,615 6,341 -42.99 Spain 11,227 12,127 -7.42 1,250 2,592 -51.77 UK 10,781 27,283 -60.48 - 25,492 -

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-June are as follows: