US HRC imports up 40 percent in March from February

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 13:38:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 189,900 mt in March this year, up 40.0 percent from February and up 26.7 percent from March 2023 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $166.1 million in March this year, compared to $120.9 million in February and $124.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from South Korea in March, with 75,401 mt, compared to 22,934 mt in February. Other top sources of imported HRC in March include Canada with 73,438 mt, Brazil with 13,158 mt, Mexico with 8,641 mt, and the Netherlands with 5,221 mt.