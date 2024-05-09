US HRC exports down 28.4 percent in March from February

Thursday, 09 May 2024 13:41:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 66,539 mt in March this year, down 28.4 percent from February and down 9.2 percent from March last year. By value, HRC exports totaled $67.7 million in March, compared to $98.4 million in the previous month and $68.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in March with 40,021 mt, compared to 65,089 mt in February and 54,511 mt in March last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 26,251 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in March.