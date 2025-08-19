 |  Login 
Turkey’s Hasçelik completes trial production with vacuum closed casting

Tuesday, 19 August 2025 14:52:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish steelmaker Hasçelik has announced the successful trial production of 42CrMo4 and 41Cr4 quenched and tempered steels using vacuum closed casting technology. This achievement highlights the company’s continuous efforts to deliver steels with superior quality, reliability, and performance.

The integration of vacuum and closed casting technologies plays a decisive role in enhancing steel quality. By removing unwanted gases such as hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen, Hasçelik ensures improved internal homogeneity, superior machinability and longer component lifespan

These qualities make quenched and tempered steels more consistent and predictable, which is critical for industries where performance cannot be compromised. These steel grades are widely used in strategic industries such as automotive, machinery manufacturing, aerospace and energy.


