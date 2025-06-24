 |  Login 
Turkey’s Gemkom Makina to renovate Moroccan steelmaker’s melt shop

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 15:33:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey-based plantmaker Gemkom Makina has announced that it will renovate the melt shop of Riva Industries, one of the most important producers in the Moroccan steel industry. The project will bring significant improvements in production capacity and operational efficiency of the melt shop.

The project includes the improvement of the dust collection facility, the revision of the arc furnace, and the renewal of auxiliary equipment such as scrap baskets, ladles, and tundish. The annual capacity is expected to increase to 1.1 million mt from the current 800,000 mt. The project is scheduled to be completed by December.

Gemkom Makina stated that this comprehensive project aims to increase Riva Industries’ steel production capacity and transform its production infrastructure into a stronger, more efficient, and environmentally friendly structure.


