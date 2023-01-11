﻿
English
Turkey’s Erdemir to commission fourth coke battery at end of year

Wednesday, 11 January 2023
       

Turkish steel producer Ereğli Demir ve Çelik (Erdemir) has announced that it has accelerated its efforts to increase its energy efficiency and production capacity. The company plans to commission its fourth high-tech coke battery at the end of this year.

The coke battery in question, which will replace the first and second coke batteries, will have an annual capacity of 800,000 mt. 

The new battery, which will have many high-tech features such as dust collection filter systems and high-level automation, will increase the environmental performance of the company, while reducing coke imports.


