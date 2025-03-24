 |  Login 
Turkey’s Ekinciler Holding to expand its port in İskenderun

Monday, 24 March 2025 11:27:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey-based Ekinciler Holding will increase the capacity of Ekinciler Port in Iskenderun, according to local media reports. The expansion will create cost and time advantages in import and export processes, as well as improving the country’s logistics.

The pier of the port, which operates with a daily capacity of 20,000 mt, will be extended to 800 meters in length and 40 meters in width. In addition, the water depth, which is currently 12-13 meters, will be increased to 23-24 meters, and so the port will be able to serve large ships of 200,000 dwt.


