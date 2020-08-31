﻿
Turkey’s economy shrinks by 9.9 percent in Q2

Monday, 31 August 2020 14:45:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), Turkey's GDP in the second quarter this year decreased by 9.9 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019.

In the second quarter, household final consumption expenditure decreased by 8.6 percent, government final consumption expenditure fell by 0.8 percent and gross fixed capital formation declined by 6.1 percent, all compared to the same quarter of 2019.

According to the TUIK data, Turkey's manufacturing sector contributed 17.4 percent in current prices to Turkey's overall GDP in the second quarter of the current year.


