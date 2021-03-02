﻿
Turkey’s economy grows by 1.8 percent in 2020

Tuesday, 02 March 2021 14:50:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), Turkey’s GDP in 2020 increased by 1.8 percent compared to 2019.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, household final consumption expenditure increased by 8.2 percent, government final consumption expenditure rose by 6.6 percent and gross fixed capital formation increased by 10.3 percent, all compared to the same quarter of 2019.

According to the TUIK data, Turkey’s manufacturing sector contributed 20.1 percent in current prices to Turkey's overall GDP in the fourth quarter of last year.


