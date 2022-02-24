Turkey's coking coal imports down 2.7 percent in 2021

Thursday, 24 February 2022 11:39:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 53.3 percent month on month to 555,251 mt, down 2.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 26.5 percent to $187.6 million compared to the previous month and increased by 193.4 percent year on year.

In 2021, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 2.7 percent to 5.32 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $912.1 million, up 42.4 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 3.28 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 899,902.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-December 2021 January- December 2020 Y-o-y change (%) December 2021 December 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 3,278,525 904,260 262.56 435,725 155,162 180.82 US 899,902 2,466,528 -63.52 72,964 79,861 -8.64 Canada 567,700 1,112,227 -48.96 - 240,952 - Russia 314,036 558,167 -43.74 16,830 31,720 -46.94 Colombia 264,268 353,041 -25.15 29,730 59,784 -50.27

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in 2021 are presented in the chart below: