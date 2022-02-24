﻿
English
Turkey's coking coal imports down 2.7 percent in 2021

Thursday, 24 February 2022 11:39:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 53.3 percent month on month to 555,251 mt, down 2.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 26.5 percent to $187.6 million compared to the previous month and increased by 193.4 percent year on year.

In 2021, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 2.7 percent to 5.32 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $912.1 million, up 42.4 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 3.28 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 899,902.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-December 2021

January- December 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

December 2021

December 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

3,278,525

904,260

262.56

435,725

155,162

180.82

US

899,902

2,466,528

-63.52

72,964

79,861

-8.64

Canada

567,700

1,112,227

-48.96

-

240,952

-

Russia

314,036

558,167

-43.74

16,830

31,720

-46.94

Colombia

264,268

353,041

-25.15

29,730

59,784

-50.27

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in 2021 are presented in the chart below:


