﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey's coking coal imports down 2.2 percent in January-August

Monday, 25 October 2021 12:22:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 11.2 percent month on month to 351,486 mt, down 35.9 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 12.3 percent to $45.87 million compared to the previous month and decreased by 21.5 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 2.2 percent to 3.6 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $473.67 million, up 6 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 1,958,895 mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 733,889mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-August period:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January- August 2021

January- August 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2021

August 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

1,958,895

328,509

496.30

254,768

-

-

US

733,889

2,017,311

-63.62

78,115

365,868

-78.65

Canada

470,298

542,509

-13.31

-

166,189

-

Russia

256,360

421,919

-39.24

18,602

16,426

13.25

Colombia

179,447

293,256

-38.81

-

-

-38.81

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-August period are presented in the chart below:


Tags: steelmaking  raw mat  Turkey  coking coal  Europe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18 Oct

CELSA at IREPAS: Longs market under pressure amid costly freight, logistic issues
12 Oct

Turkey’s HRC import volume up 40.2 percent in January-August
11 Oct

Turkey’s HRC exports down 20.7 percent in January-August
06 Oct

Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 39.7 percent in January-August
01 Oct

Turkey’s scrap imports in August down 16.53 percent from July