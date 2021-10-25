Turkey's coking coal imports down 2.2 percent in January-August

Monday, 25 October 2021 12:22:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 11.2 percent month on month to 351,486 mt, down 35.9 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 12.3 percent to $45.87 million compared to the previous month and decreased by 21.5 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 2.2 percent to 3.6 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $473.67 million, up 6 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 1,958,895 mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 733,889mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-August period:

Country Amount (mt) January- August 2021 January- August 2020 Y-o-y change (%) August 2021 August 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 1,958,895 328,509 496.30 254,768 - - US 733,889 2,017,311 -63.62 78,115 365,868 -78.65 Canada 470,298 542,509 -13.31 - 166,189 - Russia 256,360 421,919 -39.24 18,602 16,426 13.25 Colombia 179,447 293,256 -38.81 - - -38.81

