Turkey’s coking coal imports down 1.6 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 12:23:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports declined by 9.5 percent month on month and rose by 38.9 percent year on year to 526,077 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports dropped by 27.3 percent to $136.79 million compared to the previous month and increased by 36.9 percent year on year.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports decreased by 1.6 percent to 4.34 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $1.63 billion, up 153.1 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 1.94 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 1.38 million mt.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in the given period:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2022

January-October 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

October 2022

October 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

1,936,184

2,546,548

-24.0

169,562

274,112

-38.1

USA

1,376,303

826,938

+66.4

297,349

93,048

-

Canada

423,454

567,700

-25.4

-

-

-

Colombia

278,658

179,447

+55.3

-

-

-

Russia

235,342

286,426

-17.8

59,166

11,529

-

Turkey’s main coking coal import sources on country basis in January-October are presented in the chart below:


