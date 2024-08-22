Turkey’s Çınar Çelik commissions pickling facility

Turkey-based Çınar Boru Profil San.ve Tic. Ltd. Şti.’s subsidiary Çınar Çelik has commissioned a coil pickling facility with an investment of €20 million, according to media reports. The opening ceremony of the facility was held yesterday, August 21.

The facility, which will employ approximately 100 people, has an annual production capacity of 300,000 mt. The products manufactured as a result of acid cleaning of coils of various sizes and qualities at the facility will be used in industries such as automotive, white goods and machinery.