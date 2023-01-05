﻿
English
Turkey’s Çemtaş suspends production at meltshop and rolling mill for maintenance

Thursday, 05 January 2023 11:00:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish steelmaker Çemtaş Çelik Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş (Cemtas) has announced that it has suspended production at its meltshop and rolling mill as of January 4 in order to use resources more effectively under the current market conditions and to implement planned maintenance works. Production will resume on January 9.

The company has an annual production capacity of 193,204 mt at the meltshop and 207,360 mt at the rolling mill.  

Meanwhile, production at the company’s stabilizer bar line will continue.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

