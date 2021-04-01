﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Çemtaş begins trial production at its new stabilizer bar line

Thursday, 01 April 2021 14:38:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Bursa-based Turkish steelmaker Çemtaş has announced that the installation of its new stabilizer bar production line for supplying to commercial vehicle manufacturer MAN has been completed and that trial production has started.

Çemtaş had stated that mass production for MAN was going to start at the existing auto stabilizer bar line by the end of July last year, as SteelOrbis previously reported. 

Meanwhile, the company also has a stabilizer bar line for supplies to Mercedes Benz.

Çemtaş has an annual production capacity of 193,204 mt at its meltshop and 207,360 mt at its rolling mill, while it has an annual stabilizer bar production capacity of 4,547 mt.


Tags: Europe  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

31  Mar

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 9.7 percent in Jan-Feb
25  Mar

Turkish consumer confidence up 2.5 percent in March from February
25  Mar

Turkey’s Kardemir issues planned sales volumes for April-June
12  Mar

Turkey-based IDC posts net loss for 2020
10  Mar

Unemployment in Turkey falls to 12.2% in Jan compared to Dec