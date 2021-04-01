Turkey’s Çemtaş begins trial production at its new stabilizer bar line

Thursday, 01 April 2021 14:38:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Bursa-based Turkish steelmaker Çemtaş has announced that the installation of its new stabilizer bar production line for supplying to commercial vehicle manufacturer MAN has been completed and that trial production has started.

Çemtaş had stated that mass production for MAN was going to start at the existing auto stabilizer bar line by the end of July last year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Meanwhile, the company also has a stabilizer bar line for supplies to Mercedes Benz.

Çemtaş has an annual production capacity of 193,204 mt at its meltshop and 207,360 mt at its rolling mill, while it has an annual stabilizer bar production capacity of 4,547 mt.