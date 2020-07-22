﻿
Turkey’s Çemtaş awaits Mercedes go-ahead for mass production at new stabilizer bar line

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 13:39:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Bursa-based Turkish steelmaker Çemtaş has announced that the technical documents required for its new auto stabilizer bar line for supplying Mercedes Benz  have been shared with Mercedes and that it is awaiting the company’s approval for the line to start production. After receiving approval, mass production will start at the new production line.

Cemtaş had stated on March 31 that it had received product approval from Mercedes following the trial production carried out in the first quarter this year. It was planned that after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions representatives of Mercedes would visit the facility and that mass production would begin, but the visit could not be carried out as restrictions remained in place.

Çemtaş has stated that mass production for commercial vehicle manufacturer MAN will start at the existing auto stabilizer bar line by the end of July this year. By the end of the year, the company plans to start trial production by installing another production line purchased from abroad and plans to produce for MAN’s new projects at this line.


