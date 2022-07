Tuesday, 19 July 2022 14:45:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s leading steel pipe producer Borusan Mannesmann has announced that it has won the line pipe supply tender organized by Denmark-based companies Evida Service A/S and Energinet Teknik og Anlæg A/S.

The line pipes will be used to transport biogas to industrial plants located on the Danish islands of Lolland and Falster.

The total cost of the tender is around €13.5 million.

The pipes will be shipped from the company’s facilities in Gemlik this year.