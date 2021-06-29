Turkey’s BMS to expand indoor area, increase wire mesh output

Tuesday, 29 June 2021 16:09:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based BMS Çelik Hasır Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.Ş. has announced that it plans to increase its current 2,500 m² indoor area to 10,000 m² by closing another 7,500 m² of its 40,000 m² land in Aliağa, İzmir. The company stated that the relevant permits have been obtained in order to complete the construction of the indoor area in question.

The company has agreed with Turkey-based Aliağa ERDEM Mimarlık Mühendislik İnşaat Ticaret Limited to carry out ground survey studies. It aims to start the construction process in the August-September period this year.

Following the indoor area construction, the construction of a new wire mesh line will be completed, bringing the company’s total number of production lines to six and increasing its output by 17,000 mt.