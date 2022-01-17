Turkey’s BMS makes first wire mesh sale to US

Monday, 17 January 2022 16:33:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based BMS Çelik Hasır Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.Ş. has announced that it has sold 150 tons of wire mesh worth $160,732 to the US-based Intermetal-International Metal LLC. The loading took place at Izmir’s Aliağa Port.

According to the statement, negotiations regarding additional demand continue between the company and the customer.

In October last year, BMS started the construction of its new wire mesh and deformed bar production mill, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The new mill will increase the company’s wire mesh output by 17,000 mt.

The company currently has an annual production capacity of 120,000 mt of wire mesh.