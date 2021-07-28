﻿
English
Turkey’s BMS adds US to export destinations

Wednesday, 28 July 2021 11:25:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based BMS Çelik Hasır Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.Ş. has announced that it has signed an agreement with US-based Intermetal-International Metal LLC for 150 tons of wire mesh worth $160,732. Accordingly, the shipment will take place in August this year. With this agreement, the company added the US to its export destinations.

BMS has an annual production capacity of 120,000 mt of wire mesh and 120,000 mt of cold drawn bars. The company realizes 30 percent of Turkey’s wire mesh exports with shipments to the US, Greece, Cyprus, Libya, Iraq, Nigeria, North Yemen, Germany, Russia, Jamaica, Syria, Albania, Israel, Croatia and Africa.


Tags: Europe  steelmaking  Turkey


