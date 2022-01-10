﻿
English
Turkey’s billet imports up 92.3 percent in January-November

Monday, 10 January 2022 14:47:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 177.8 percent month on month to 203,094 mt, up by 152.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $137.3 million, increasing by 158.2 percent month on month and up by 252.1 percent year on year.

 

In the January-November period of last year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 2.62 million mt, increasing by 92.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 179.2 percent to $1.64 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1.51 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 67.2 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Algeria which supplied 352,165 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-November are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2021

January- November 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

November 2021

November 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

1,510,653

898,189

67.22

100,572

54,922

-29.96

Algeria

352,165

-

13.13

87,284

-

-61.04

Ukraine

324,857

309,176

-

-

22,022

-

Qatar

97,019

-

-

-

-

-

Oman

92,319

-

-

-

-

-

Azerbaijan

60,702

11,404

424.49

7,110

1,186

-16.90

Georgia

43,108

30,412

21.83

6,058

-

-83.47

India

29,962

2

-

7

-

-

Albania

28,266

160

-

46

44

-

Italy

21,243

7,464

219.30

574

689

-37.30

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-November period of this year are presented below:

 


Tags: longs  Turkey  semis  production  billet  Europe  steelmaking


