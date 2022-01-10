Turkey’s billet imports up 92.3 percent in January-November

Monday, 10 January 2022 14:47:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 177.8 percent month on month to 203,094 mt, up by 152.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $137.3 million, increasing by 158.2 percent month on month and up by 252.1 percent year on year.

In the January-November period of last year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 2.62 million mt, increasing by 92.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 179.2 percent to $1.64 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1.51 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 67.2 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Algeria which supplied 352,165 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-November are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2021 January- November 2020 Y-o-y change (%) November 2021 November 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,510,653 898,189 67.22 100,572 54,922 -29.96 Algeria 352,165 - 13.13 87,284 - -61.04 Ukraine 324,857 309,176 - - 22,022 - Qatar 97,019 - - - - - Oman 92,319 - - - - - Azerbaijan 60,702 11,404 424.49 7,110 1,186 -16.90 Georgia 43,108 30,412 21.83 6,058 - -83.47 India 29,962 2 - 7 - - Albania 28,266 160 - 46 44 - Italy 21,243 7,464 219.30 574 689 -37.30

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-November period of this year are presented below: