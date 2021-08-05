Turkey’s billet imports up 133.7 percent in January-June

Thursday, 05 August 2021 12:24:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume decreased by 58.6 percent month on month to 141,040 mt, down by 17.9 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $96.43 million, decreasing by 54.9 percent month on month and up by 43.3 percent year on year.

In the January-June period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.77 million mt, increasing by 133.7 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 224.4 percent to $1.04 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1.03 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 116.26 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 259,493 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-June are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2021 January-June 2020 Y-o-y change (%) June 2021 June 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,031,291 476,867 116.26 119,559 151,668 -21.17 Ukraine 259,493 218,038 19.01 - 15,267 - Algeria 118,271 - - - - - Qatar 97,019 - - - - - Oman 92,319 - - - - - Azerbaijan 40,946 - - 8,417 - - India 29,955 - - - - - Georgia 23,841 21,822 9.25 4,007 4,030 -0.57 Albania 22,895 - - 2,465 - - Italy 16,552 2,686 516.23 950 262 262.60

