﻿
Turkey’s billet imports up 133.7 percent in January-June

Thursday, 05 August 2021 12:24:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume decreased by 58.6 percent month on month to 141,040 mt, down by 17.9 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $96.43 million, decreasing by 54.9 percent month on month and up by 43.3 percent year on year.

In the January-June period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.77 million mt, increasing by 133.7 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 224.4 percent to $1.04 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1.03 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 116.26 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 259,493 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-June are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2021

January-June 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2021

June 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

1,031,291

476,867

116.26

119,559

151,668

-21.17

Ukraine

259,493

218,038

19.01

-

15,267

-

Algeria

118,271

-

-

-

-

-

Qatar

97,019

-

-

-

-

-

Oman

92,319

-

-

-

-

-

Azerbaijan

40,946

-

-

8,417

-

-

India

29,955

-

-

-

-

-

Georgia

23,841

21,822

9.25

4,007

4,030

-0.57

Albania

22,895

-

-

2,465

-

-

Italy

16,552

2,686

516.23

950

262

262.60

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-June period of this year are presented below:


