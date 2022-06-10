Turkey’s billet imports down 53 percent in January-April

In April this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 129.6 percent month on month to 201,359 mt, down by 45.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $160.22 million, up 133.0 percent month on month and down 27.4 percent year on year.
In the first four months of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 604,623 mt, decreasing by 53.0 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 39.2 percent to $445.01 million, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey imported 285,400 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 57.19 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 84,778 mt in the given period.
Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-April are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-April 2022
|
January-April 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
April 2022
|
April 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Russia
|
285,400
|
666,605
|
-57.19
|
116,789
|
152,568
|
-23.45
|
Ukraine
|
84,778
|
237,189
|
-64.26
|
-
|
69,211
|
-
|
India
|
49,442
|
29,954
|
65.06
|
29,997
|
-
|
-
|
Oman
|
45,726
|
92,319
|
-50.47
|
-
|
54,975
|
-
|
Azerbaijan
|
36,594
|
28,005
|
30.67
|
13,939
|
5,360
|
160.06
|
Algeria
|
31,560
|
69,208
|
-54.40
|
24,345
|
60,528
|
-59.78
|
Romania
|
25,274
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Iran
|
20,668
|
2,555
|
708.92
|
7,180
|
2,270
|
216.30
|
Italy
|
5,814
|
7,217
|
-19.44
|
635
|
2,529
|
-74.89
|
Pakistan
|
5,366
|
-
|
-
|
3,866
|
-
|
-
Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-April period of this year are presented below: