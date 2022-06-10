Turkey’s billet imports down 53 percent in January-April

Friday, 10 June 2022 11:33:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 129.6 percent month on month to 201,359 mt, down by 45.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $160.22 million, up 133.0 percent month on month and down 27.4 percent year on year.

In the first four months of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 604,623 mt, decreasing by 53.0 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 39.2 percent to $445.01 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 285,400 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 57.19 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 84,778 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-April are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2022 January-April 2021 Y-o-y change (%) April 2022 April 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 285,400 666,605 -57.19 116,789 152,568 -23.45 Ukraine 84,778 237,189 -64.26 - 69,211 - India 49,442 29,954 65.06 29,997 - - Oman 45,726 92,319 -50.47 - 54,975 - Azerbaijan 36,594 28,005 30.67 13,939 5,360 160.06 Algeria 31,560 69,208 -54.40 24,345 60,528 -59.78 Romania 25,274 - - - - - Iran 20,668 2,555 708.92 7,180 2,270 216.30 Italy 5,814 7,217 -19.44 635 2,529 -74.89 Pakistan 5,366 - - 3,866 - ­-

