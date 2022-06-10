﻿
English
Turkey’s billet imports down 53 percent in January-April

Friday, 10 June 2022 11:33:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 129.6 percent month on month to 201,359 mt, down by 45.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $160.22 million, up 133.0 percent month on month and down 27.4 percent year on year.

In the first four months of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 604,623 mt, decreasing by 53.0 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 39.2 percent to $445.01 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 285,400 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 57.19 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 84,778 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-April are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-April 2022

January-April 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

April 2022

April 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

285,400

666,605

-57.19

116,789

152,568

-23.45

Ukraine

84,778

237,189

-64.26

-

69,211

-

India

49,442

29,954

65.06

29,997

-

-

Oman

45,726

92,319

-50.47

-

54,975

-

Azerbaijan

36,594

28,005

30.67

13,939

5,360

160.06

Algeria

31,560

69,208

-54.40

24,345

60,528

-59.78

Romania

25,274

-

-

-

-

-

Iran

20,668

2,555

708.92

7,180

2,270

216.30

Italy

5,814

7,217

-19.44

635

2,529

-74.89

Pakistan

5,366

-

-

3,866

-

­-

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-April period of this year are presented below:


Tags: Billet Semis Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

