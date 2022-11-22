﻿
Turkey’s Bilecik Demir Çelik suspends production for 15 days

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 09:33:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

It has been reported that Turkey-based steelmaker Bilecik Demir Çelik has suspended production for 15 days due to a partial collapse on the base of its reheating furnace. The company will carry out repair works during the given period.

The company’s daily rebar production capacity is 600 mt. 

In addition, many steel producers in Turkey have started to reduce or even stop production due to rising energy costs and the decrease in demand. Producers prefer to use this period for maintenance works and there are some producers who are planning to carry out maintenance works in late December and early January, SteelOrbis has heard. It is considered that the contraction in rebar supply and planned maintenance works will lead buyers to restock in order to avoid availability issues and long delivery times. Given that demand is expected to revive and producers’ unwillingness to sell below cost levels, it is thought that prices may increase. 


